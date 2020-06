Dean Richards sits down via Zoom with SNL comedian Pete Davidson to talk about his new film, how he's doing and his future with SNL.

Over his storied career, Judd Apatow has elevated a series of promising young comedy talents to their first major big-screen performance, including Steve Carell, Seth Rogen, Jonah Hill, Jason Segel, Kristen Wiig, Amy Schumer and Kumail Nanjiani.