Joseph Gordon-Levitt talks about his return to TV with ‘Mr. Corman’

CHICAGO — WGN’s Dean Richards caught up with an actor who made his first TV appearance when he was 7 years old.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt grew up on TV on the hit series, “Third Rock From the Sun” before taking on roles in movies like “Inception,” “Dark Knight Rises,” “Lincoln” and “Trial of the Chicago 7.”



Now the actor is stars, directs and has written the new Apple TV+ series, “Mr. Corman” about the struggles of a fifth-grade teacher who’s trying to learn about his own life.

On a Zoom chat this week, the actor talked to Dean about his return to television.

“Mr. Corman” debuts on Apple TV+ on Friday.