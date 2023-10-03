CHICAGO — Award-winning comedian and Chicago-native John Mulaney will return home this holiday season to provide laughter and cheer.

“John Mulaney In Concert” will head to the Rosemont Theatre on Thursday, Dec. 21.

Mulaney burst into the main stream as a writer and performer on “Saturday Night Live” in 2008. His 2012 Comedy Central special “New In Town,” had Entertainment Weekly critics calling the Chicago-native “one of the best stand-up comics alive.”

In 2018, Mulaney’s Netflix comedy special “Kid Gorgeous at Radio City” won the Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special. His second Primetime Emmy win, first being in 2011 for writing Justin Timberlake’s monologue when he hosted “Saturday Night Live.”

The Rosemont Theatre is located at 5400 North River Road in Rosemont.

The event starts at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 21.

Tickets are now on sale. For ticket information, click here.