Joe Mantegna talks new role in ‘As We See It’

CHICAGO — On the Dean’s List/A-List interview today, one of Chicago’s Very Own the pride of Morton-East High School and DePaul University — Joe Mantegna.



The latest project for Mantegna is an Amazon Prime series called, “As We See it” following three 20-something roommates who are living on the autism spectrum struggling with things that all 20-year-olds do: finding jobs, friends and romance.



Mantegna, who has spoken openly about his daughter living with autism, plays the father of one of the roommates.

When WGN’s Dean Richards talked to him the other day on a Zoom chat, he said he didn’t regret moving from Cicero to Los Angeles.



“As We See It” will premiere all eight episodes on Jan. 21.