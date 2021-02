CHICAGO — WGN’s Dean Richards spoke to Oscar winner Jodie Foster who stars in the new movie “The Mauritanian.”

“The Mauritanian” is the true story of a a man held without charge for 14 years by the U.S. government in Guantanamo Bay detention camp.

On a Zoom chat last Friday, Dean spoke with her about the movie but also about the news that had just broken that morning — the death of the legendary Cicely Tyson.

“The Mauritanian” will be opening on Feb. 19.