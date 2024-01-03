Jimmy Kimmel and Aaron Rodgers have apparently embarked on the latest public celebrity feud.

Kimmel, the popular late-night talk-show host, called out Rodgers for comments the former Green Bay Packers star and current New York Jets quarterback made Tuesday during Rodgers’ scheduled appearance on ESPN’s “The Pat McAfee Show.”

Rodgers’ comments were tied to the so-called “Epstein List,” the high-profile list of associates of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Supposedly, that list will be released soon.

Rodgers was being interviewed Tuesday on McAfee’s show when the list was brought up. That’s when Rodgers said, “There’s a lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel, really hoping that it doesn’t come out.”

Rodgers’ comments appeared to be retaliation for the times that Kimmel has made fun of Rodgers for the latter’s stances on the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccines.

Kimmel was not happy with Rodgers’ accusations regarding the “Epstein List” and issued a scathing response on social media in which he threatened Rodgers with litigation.

Kimmel tweeted, “Dear (expletive): For the record, I’ve not met, flown with, visited, or had any contact whatsoever with Epstein, nor will you find my name on any ‘list’ other than the clearly-phony nonsense that soft-brained wackos like yourself can’t seem to distinguish from reality. Your reckless words put my family in danger. Keep it up and we will debate the facts further in court. @AaronRodgers 12”

Of note, Rodgers’ comments Tuesday came on a show aired by ESPN, while “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” is ABC’s late-night anchor. Both ABC and ESPN are owned by Disney.