Jim Parsons on Sheldon and his new film ‘The Boys in the Band’

Jim Parsons starred of one of the most popular shows in television history and is best known for his award winning role as Dr. Sheldon Cooper on “The Big Bang Theory.”

He is also one of the stars of the upcoming Netflix movie adaptation of the LGBTQ drama “The Boys in the Band.”



Parsons joins actors like Zachery Quinto and Matt Bomer to star in this story of a group of friends who get together for a birthday party revealing their true feelings about each other.

Parson spoke to WGN’s Dean Richards about how he has embraced the role of Sheldon and what it has brought to his career.





“Boys in the Band” premieres on Netflix Wednesday.