Jet Li, Donnie Yen discuss the new live-action ‘Mulan’

Actors and martial arts masters Jet Li and Donnie Yen are starring in the Disney’s new live action “Mulan.”

It is the long awaited adaptation of the 1998 Disney animated feature.

The reboot is the same story of the young woman who disguises herself in order to fight in the army in her father’s place.



Martial arts star Li spoke to WGN’s Dean Richards about his return to the screen after a long absence.

“Mulan” debuts Friday on Disney plus’s “premier access” for an additional $30. It will be free to their customers on December 4.