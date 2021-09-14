Jessica Chastain says she learned a lot about Tammy Faye before biopic

CHICAGO — WGN’s Dean Richards talked to two-time Oscar nominee Jessica Chastain.

In her new movie, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” she takes on the role of the over the top, disgraced televangelist, Tammy Faye Baker, who, along with her husband, Jim Baker played by Andrew Garfield, became TV fixtures with their “PTL Club” broadcasts.

The movie takes you through the highs and lows of their personal and public personas that were often fodder for spoofing.



In a Zoom chat, Jessica said she became obsessed with Tammy Faye and what she discovered about her.



“The Eyes of Tammy Faye” opens exclusively in theaters on Friday.