CHICAGO — Two well-known comedians are hitting the road for a limited tour – and one of those stops will be in Chicago.

Jerry Seinfeld and Jim Gaffigan will perform a show at the United Center on Friday, November 10 as part of a four-city tour. This is the first time that the comedians will be on tour together, which comes after they were first on screen for a segment on “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” in 2016.

Presale tickets for the United Center show will be available on Wednesday, June 14 at 10 a.m. central time on Ticketmaster by using the code “ALIVE. General ticket sales for the show will start on Friday, June 16 at 10 a.m. central time.

There will be three other stops on the tour as well.

November 3 – San Francisco – Chase Center

November 4 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

November 11 – St. Louis – Enterprise Center

Gaffigan, who was born in Elgin and raised in Chesterton, Indiana, has been a prolific stand-up comic and actor since the 1990s. He’s also had seven of his comedy albums nominated for a Grammy Award.

One of the most popular comedians of all-time, Seinfeld is best known for the self-titled sitcom on NBC that ran from 1989 through 1998. It’s generally considered one of the best shows in the history of television, winning an Emmy, Golden Globe, and Screen Actors Guild Awards during the time it aired.

This isn’t the first time that a pair of big name comedians will make a stop in Chicago this year together. Tina Fey & Amy Poehler had a show at the Chicago Theatre on May 21.