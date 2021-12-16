Jeff Garlin exits ‘The Goldbergs’ after misconduct allegations

CHICAGO — Actor Jeff Garlin is departing his role on the hit sitcom “The Goldbergs” following multiple misconduct allegations and an HR investigation regarding his behavior on the set.

Garlin has starred as Murray Goldberg since the series premiered in 2013, but now a mutual decision was reached that has Garlin leaving the show immediately.

His departure follows multiple complaints from crew members who say Garlin was verbally and emotionally abusive on set.

According to Deadline, one employee from “The Goldbergs” said that Garlin is “extremely verbally and emotionally abusive.”

The comedian had dismissed the accusations, saying he was just being silly as part of his schtick as a comedian. However, despite meetings with HR, nothing reportedly changed.

Garlin reportedly had one more day of shooting left on the current season.

It has not been announced whether “The Goldbergs” will return for a tenth season.

The show is one of ABC’s highest rated comedies and is also shown in reruns on WGN.

It is unknown if this will affect Garlin’s role as an actor or executive producer on “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”