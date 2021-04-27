Jason Weaver shares favorite Chicago memories as he films new season of ‘The Chi’

CHICAGO — Few have had as versatile career as singer and actor Jason Weaver, and WGN’s Dean Richards caught up with him. Weaver’s career has spanned over 30 years and isn’t slowing down.

Aside from a string of R&B hits, he was featured in Oprah’s TV series, “Brewer Place,” he was the singing voice of young Simba in “The Lion King,” young Michael Jackson in “The Jacksons: An American Dream” and on the TV sitcom, “Thea” among many other roles.



Now, Jason is back in Chicago as part of the cast for the new season of “The Chi.”

When he’s in town visiting family or working, it’s not surprising that one of his first stops is Lem’s Bar B Q. If you don’t see him there, you can find him on “The Chi” starting May 23.



