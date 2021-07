SNL-alum Jason Sudeikis stars in “Ted Lasso,” the Peabody, Golden Globe, Critics Choice and SAD award winning series.

The show is getting ready for its’ season two premiere.



On a Zoom chat, Sudeikis talked to WGN’s Dean Richards about all of the attention that he got when he won a Golden Globe for best actor. But instead of being all dressed up, he just had on a hoodie.

He also talked to me about the debut season of the show.

Season 2 of “Ted Lasso” debuts on Apple TV+ on July 23.