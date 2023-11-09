NEW YORK (PIX11) – Actor and musician Jared Leto climbed the Empire State Building to promote his band’s upcoming world tour.

Leto scaled a portion of the Empire State Building Thursday morning to celebrate Thirty Seconds to Mars’ upcoming world tour in 2024. In September, the band released its sixth studio album, “It’s the End of the World but It’s a Beautiful Day.”

“The building is a testament of all the things that can be done in the world if we put our minds to it,” Leto said in a statement, “which is largely the inspiration behind our most recent album, ‘It’s the End of the World but It’s a Beautiful Day.'”

Leto began climbing outside the skyscraper’s main observation deck on the 86th floor and then scaled his way up to the base of the building’s antenna, Vanity Fair reported. A video posted on Leto’s Instagram showed him climbing the iconic New York City skyscraper.

“It was very hard. It was a lot harder than I thought it would be. Just the endurance that it took, the stamina that it took. And it was very sharp,” Leto said in an interview on NBC’s “Today” show.

Leto said he loves to climb and has always had a fascination with the Empire State Building.

“It’s incredible. To watch the sunrise overlooking the city that’s meant so much to me,” Leto said. “Ever since I was a kid, New York stood for the place that you went to make your dreams come true. As a young kid, I wanted to be an artist, and New York was the place that you came to be an artist. And the Empire State Building was always that symbol for me.”