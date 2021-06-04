CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Jared Bell who played Drake in the hit Nickelodeon tv show “Drake and Josh” is facing charges in Cuyahoga County.

Bell, 34, has been indicted on charges of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles and attempted endangering children.

Court documents show the Cleveland Division of Police was the arresting agency but does not say when he was arrested.

His mugshot taken at the Cuyahoga County Jail is dated Thursday, June 3, just before 3 p.m.

Court documents show Bell also appeared in Cuyahoga County court yesterday.

He entered a not guilty plea and waived the reading of the indictment.

FOX 8 is working to obtain that document, and reporter Jack Shea has reached out to Bell’s lawyer.

FOX 8 has learned that the alleged incident happened on December 1, 2017.

Bell, who also goes by Drake Campana, tweeted in October of 2017 that he was scheduled to play Cleveland’s The Odeon Concert Club on Dec. 1, 2017.

Just Announced: Cleveland, OH – Dec 1 at The Odeon Concert Club https://t.co/KVB5GfvB1g — Drake Campana 🇲🇽 (@DrakeBell) October 19, 2017

Court documents show he posted a personal bond of $2500.

A pretrial hearing is scheduled for June 23.

Bell was issued a no contact order and has been asked to submit DNA, which is a standard rule in Cuyahoga County courts.

“Drake and Josh” aired from 2004 to 2007, with several spinoffs. Bell has continued to do voice work and released several albums for which he has toured nationwide.

Stay with FOX 8 for continuing coverage as we learn more.