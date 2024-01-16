CHICAGO — Pop icon Janet Jackson is bringing her “Together Again” tour back to Chicago this summer.

Live Nation announced the new leg of the tour Tuesday, revealing that 35 dates have been added to the run. In addition, Nelly will join Jackson as her special guest.

The tour will start in summer 2024, and includes a stop at the United Center on June 19.

Ticket presales begin Jan. 17 at 10 a.m. and will continue throughout the week ahead of the general ticket sale on Jan. 19 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.

Full list of ‘Together Again’ tour dates:

Tue Jun 04 | Palm Desert, CA | Acrisure Arena

Thu Jun 06 | Chula Vista, CA | North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sat Jun 08 | Los Angeles, CA | The Kia Forum

Sun Jun 09 | Anaheim, CA | Honda Center

Tue Jun 11 | Sacramento, CA | Golden 1 Center

Wed Jun 12 | San Francisco, CA | Chase Center

Fri Jun 14 | Salt Lake City, UT | USANA Amphitheatre

Sun Jun 16 | Denver, CO | Ball Arena

Tue Jun 18 | Saint Paul, MN | Xcel Energy Center

Wed Jun 19 | Chicago, IL | United Center

Fri Jun 21 | St. Louis, MO | Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sat Jun 22 | Cincinnati, OH | Riverbend Music Center

Sun Jun 23 | Indianapolis, IN | Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Tue Jun 25 | Cleveland, OH | Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Wed Jun 26 | Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo Center

Fri Jun 28 | Boston, MA | TD Garden

Sat Jun 29 | Hartford, CT | The XFINITY Theatre

Tue Jul 02 | Detroit, MI | Pine Knob Music Theatre

Wed Jul 03 | Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena

Fri Jul 05 | Buffalo, NY | Darien Lake Amphitheater

Sat Jul 06 | Hershey, PA | Hersheypark Stadium

Tue Jul 09 | Newark, NJ | Prudential Center

Wed Jul 10 | Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center

Fri Jul 12 | Washington, DC | Capital One Arena

Sat Jul 13 | Baltimore, MD | CFG Bank Arena

Sun Jul 14 | Charlotte, NC | PNC Music Pavilion

Tue Jul 16 | Tampa, FL | MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Thu Jul 18 | West Palm Beach, FL | iThink Financial Amphitheatre

Sat Jul 20 | Orlando, FL | Kia Center

Sun Jul 21 | Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena

Tue Jul 23 | New Orleans, LA | Smoothie King Center

Thu Jul 25 | Fort Worth, TX | Dickies Arena

Fri Jul 26 | Oklahoma City, OK | Paycom Center

Sat Jul 27 | Austin, TX | Moody Center

Tue Jul 30 | Phoenix, AZ | Footprint Center