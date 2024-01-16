CHICAGO — Pop icon Janet Jackson is bringing her “Together Again” tour back to Chicago this summer.
Live Nation announced the new leg of the tour Tuesday, revealing that 35 dates have been added to the run. In addition, Nelly will join Jackson as her special guest.
The tour will start in summer 2024, and includes a stop at the United Center on June 19.
Ticket presales begin Jan. 17 at 10 a.m. and will continue throughout the week ahead of the general ticket sale on Jan. 19 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.
Full list of ‘Together Again’ tour dates:
- Tue Jun 04 | Palm Desert, CA | Acrisure Arena
- Thu Jun 06 | Chula Vista, CA | North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Sat Jun 08 | Los Angeles, CA | The Kia Forum
- Sun Jun 09 | Anaheim, CA | Honda Center
- Tue Jun 11 | Sacramento, CA | Golden 1 Center
- Wed Jun 12 | San Francisco, CA | Chase Center
- Fri Jun 14 | Salt Lake City, UT | USANA Amphitheatre
- Sun Jun 16 | Denver, CO | Ball Arena
- Tue Jun 18 | Saint Paul, MN | Xcel Energy Center
- Wed Jun 19 | Chicago, IL | United Center
- Fri Jun 21 | St. Louis, MO | Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
- Sat Jun 22 | Cincinnati, OH | Riverbend Music Center
- Sun Jun 23 | Indianapolis, IN | Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Tue Jun 25 | Cleveland, OH | Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
- Wed Jun 26 | Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo Center
- Fri Jun 28 | Boston, MA | TD Garden
- Sat Jun 29 | Hartford, CT | The XFINITY Theatre
- Tue Jul 02 | Detroit, MI | Pine Knob Music Theatre
- Wed Jul 03 | Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena
- Fri Jul 05 | Buffalo, NY | Darien Lake Amphitheater
- Sat Jul 06 | Hershey, PA | Hersheypark Stadium
- Tue Jul 09 | Newark, NJ | Prudential Center
- Wed Jul 10 | Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center
- Fri Jul 12 | Washington, DC | Capital One Arena
- Sat Jul 13 | Baltimore, MD | CFG Bank Arena
- Sun Jul 14 | Charlotte, NC | PNC Music Pavilion
- Tue Jul 16 | Tampa, FL | MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Thu Jul 18 | West Palm Beach, FL | iThink Financial Amphitheatre
- Sat Jul 20 | Orlando, FL | Kia Center
- Sun Jul 21 | Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena
- Tue Jul 23 | New Orleans, LA | Smoothie King Center
- Thu Jul 25 | Fort Worth, TX | Dickies Arena
- Fri Jul 26 | Oklahoma City, OK | Paycom Center
- Sat Jul 27 | Austin, TX | Moody Center
- Tue Jul 30 | Phoenix, AZ | Footprint Center