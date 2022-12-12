TINLEY PARK, Ill. — Janet Jackson announced Monday her highly anticipated return to the stage with her ninth concert tour, “Together Again.”
The 33-city tour will kick of in spring 2023, and includes a stop at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Tinley Park on May 27.
The tour will celebrate Jackson’s 50th anniversary in entertainment and will spotlight two of her most critically acclaimed albums, “The Velvet Rope” and “Janet.”
In addition, Ludacris will join Jackson on tour as a special guest.
Tickets go on sale starting Dec. 16 at 11 a.m. at LiveNation.com.
Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Dec. 13 starting at 11 a.m. until Dec. 15 at 10 p.m. through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.
“Together Again” tour dates below:
- Apr 14 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live Arena
- Apr 19 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center
- Apr 21 – Savannah, GA – Enmarket Arena
- Apr 22 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena
- Apr 25 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena
- Apr 27 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
- Apr 29 – Memphis, TN – FedEx Forum
- Apr 30 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
- May 02 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
- May 04 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
- May 06 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
- May 09 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
- May 12 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
- May 13 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
- May 14 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
- May 19 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
- May 20 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
- May 23 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
- May 24 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
- May 26 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
- May 27 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Chicago
- May 28 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater
- May 30 – St Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
- Jun 02 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
- Jun 03 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
- Jun 04 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
- Jun 07 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion
- Jun 09 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre
- Jun 10 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl*
- Jun 11 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Jun 16 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
- Jun 20 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
- Jun 21 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena