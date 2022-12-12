TINLEY PARK, Ill. — Janet Jackson announced Monday her highly anticipated return to the stage with her ninth concert tour, “Together Again.”

The 33-city tour will kick of in spring 2023, and includes a stop at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Tinley Park on May 27.

The tour will celebrate Jackson’s 50th anniversary in entertainment and will spotlight two of her most critically acclaimed albums, “The Velvet Rope” and “Janet.”

In addition, Ludacris will join Jackson on tour as a special guest.

Tickets go on sale starting Dec. 16 at 11 a.m. at LiveNation.com.

Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Dec. 13 starting at 11 a.m. until Dec. 15 at 10 p.m. through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

“Together Again” tour dates below:

Apr 14 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live Arena

Apr 19 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

Apr 21 – Savannah, GA – Enmarket Arena

Apr 22 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena

Apr 25 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena

Apr 27 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Apr 29 – Memphis, TN – FedEx Forum

Apr 30 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

May 02 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

May 04 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

May 06 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

May 09 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

May 12 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

May 13 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

May 14 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

May 19 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

May 20 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

May 23 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

May 24 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

May 26 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

May 27 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Chicago

May 28 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater

May 30 – St Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Jun 02 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Jun 03 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Jun 04 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Jun 07 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

Jun 09 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

Jun 10 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl*

Jun 11 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Jun 16 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Jun 20 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Jun 21 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena