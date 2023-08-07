CHICAGO — Grammy nominated Janelle Monáe will be performing in the Windy City next month.

Janelle Monáe is set to bring her “The Age of Pleasure Tour” to Chicago’s Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom on Thursday, Sept. 14.

The eight-time Grammy nominated singer and songwriter first jumped on the main stream with her 2010 single “Tightrope” from her debut album, “The ArchAndroid.” Monáe earned her first Grammy nomination for 2008 for Best R&B Performance for “Many Moons” from her 2008 EP, “Metropolis, Suite I: The Chase.”

With over 3.4 million monthly Spotify listeners, Monáe’s “Make Me Feel” single has over 140 million streams from her fourth studio album “Dirty Computer.”

The event starts at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14.

For ticket information, click here.