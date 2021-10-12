CHICAGO — On the Dean’s List/A-List interview for today, the star of one of the most successful horror franchises of all time.
In 1978, Jamie Lee Curtis starred in the first “Halloween” movie that has become a classic — fighting off the masked slasher Michael Myers.
The two are both back in “Halloween Kills” that continues the saga that contains what must be hundreds and hundreds of violent murders which begged the question Dean has been wondering ever since he saw the first movie — Why didn’t Laurie just move?
“Halloween Kills” opens on Friday in theaters and on the Peacock streaming platform.
Jamie Lee Curtis says she didn’t know how big ‘Halloween’ franchise was going to be
