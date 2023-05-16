CHICAGO — Actor Jamie Fox is continuing to undergo physical rehabilitation for an undisclosed medical complication — but now he’s reportedly seeking treatment in Chicago.

According to TMZ, several family members visited Foxx at an undisclosed Chicago location over the weekend. A source tells TMZ the actor has been in the city since late April.

About a month ago, Foxx fell ill and was hospitalized in Atlanta. The cause of his medical emergency has not been revealed.

On April 12, Corinne posted to Instagram, alerting the public of her father’s medical issue.

“We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday,” she wrote on behalf of the Foxx family.

“Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers,” the statement read. “The family asks for privacy during this time.”

Foxx was filming the movie “Back in Action” with Cameron Diaz before he was hospitalized.