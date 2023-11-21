(WJW) — The world is getting a new “Karate Kid” movie, whether it wanted one or not.

Along with the announcement of the movie — which is going to star the original kid himself Ralph Macchio and film legend Jackie Chan, who starred in the 2010 Jaden Smith vehicle “The Karate Kid” — comes the news the studio is hosting an open casting call to fill the titular role.

A video dropped Tuesday depicting Chan and Macchio explaining the process.

“The global search for the star of our new film starts right now. So let’s wax on, wax off, everybody,” Macchio said in the video, quoting the one and only Mr. Miyagi (the late Pat Morita).

Associated Press photos

The Karate Kid franchise has seen a resurgence since the show “Cobra Kai”, which also stars Macchio, dropped on Netflix.

“Kids see the show and then tell their parents, ‘Hey, you should check this out. It’s really cool,’ ” Macchio told People in 2021. “To go through the ebbs and flows of popularity for 36-plus years and now be in a place where parents, kids and even grandparents are sharing the same excitement is really special.”

Teens looking for their moment in the spotlight can find out more about the new Karate Kid role right here.