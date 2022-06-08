CHICAGO — Lollapalooza Festival has added a new headliner to their 2022 summer lineup.

J-Hope from the K-Pop boyband BTS will be performing solo at the four-day festival, headlining on Sunday, July 31.

J-Hope will become the first South Korean artist to headline a main stage at a major music festival.

The festival will take place at Chicago’s Grant Park from Thursday, July 28 to Sunday, July 31. Headliners include Metallica, Dua Lipa, J. Cole, Green Day, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Baby and Kygo.

While Lollapalooza started out as alternative to pop rock, founder Perry Ferrell said, “Their global audience speak different languages, Lollapalooza is the place where all music genres live in harmony.”