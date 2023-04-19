BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– Celebrity Jane Lynch returned to her old stomping grounds at ISU to speak to current students on Monday.

Lynch says ISU is a bucolic university with an experience that is the prototype for the American University.

She considers it one of the highlights of her life.

“Most of the trajectory of my life, I had nothing to do with. It just kind of happened. A lot of times I tell people, ‘Don’t have any goals, just see what’s right in front of you.'” Lynch said. “This was not a goal but when the thought came to me and I picked up the phone and it happened, I was like, ‘Oh so this is what I’m doing next.'”

Lynch would go on to have a successful career in Hollywood, playing parts in Glee, The 40-Year-Old Virgin, and others.