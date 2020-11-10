The stars of the new slasher-comedy “Freaky” recently chatted with WGN’s Dean Richards
In it, Vince Vaughn plays the maniacal killer, “The Blissfield Butcher,” who stabs a young high school girl with a ceremonial knife thinking he’ll get supernatural powers. Instead, there’s a body switch. She becomes the killer and Vaughn’s character becomes a 6 foot, 5 inch, innocent high school girl offering up some big laughs and bloody scares.
On a Zoom chat last week, Vaughn and co-star Kathryn Newton talked about the dual role. “Freaky” opens at the end of the week in theaters on Friday the 13th.
Is that a compliment? Kathryn Newton says her co-star Vince Vaughn helped her in the role of serial killer
