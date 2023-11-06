CHICAGO — One of the biggest bands in heavy metal for the past four decades will return to the Windy City for yet another legendary performance.

Iron Maiden will bring their “The Future Past World Tour 2024” to Allstate Arena in Rosemont on Thursday, Oct. 24.

The Grammy Award winning rock band from East London broke into the main stream with their 1982 hit song “The Number of the Beast.” With nearly 8 million monthly listeners on Spotify, Iron Maiden’s “The Trooper” and “Run to the Hills” have over 330 million streams individually.

Iron Maiden last performed in Chicago at the United Center during their “Legacy of the Beast Tour” in 2022.

The event begins at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24.

