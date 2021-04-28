In creative, Covid-safe setup, Lyric Opera offering drive-thru performance in parking garage

CHICAGO — The Lyric Opera will debut a creative, Covid-safe performance Wednesday.



You will be able to watch the Chicago premiere of the final chapter of Wagner’s “Ring Cycle,” “Twilight: God.” from your cars.

It will be an English language performance you can experience from the safety of your car as it descend down into the Millennium Park garage beneath Grant Park.



Nine vehicles at a time are allowed to enter.

You tune your car’s FM radio to 88.3 to fully experience the six scenes spread out over the 13 acres of the garage.

World class singers, instrumental groups, actors and even dancers from the Joffrey Academy, along with videos and spoken word performances are all linked together for the 70 minute experience.



The performance runs through Sunday, May 2. It’s been sold out for weeks, but they do have a waiting list if anyone drops out.

More information at LyricOpera.org