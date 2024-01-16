TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Retired wrestler Hulk Hogan and a friend rescued a teenage girl who was trapped in an overturned vehicle after a crash in Florida, according to Hogan’s social media posts.

Hogan said on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, that he used a ballpoint pen to puncture the car’s airbag and free the girl after witnessing the accident Sunday night in Tampa.

His new wife, yoga instructor Sky Daily, took to Facebook to praise the quick action taken by her 70-year-old husband and the couple’s friend Jake Rask.

“Last night, after we left dinner in Tampa, we saw a car flip in front of us!” Daily wrote on Facebook. “I truly admire my husband @hulkhogan and our good buddy @jakerask for springing into action, puncturing the girls airbag, and getting her quickly out of the car. By all appearances, she was unscathed, just really rattled, which is an absolute miracle!”

Hogan, whose real name is Terry Bollea, is a member of the WWE Hall of Fame and lives in the Tampa Bay area.

“The crazy part about the teenager that flipped her car was that without a knife to puncture the airbags to get her out, a Indian Rocks Christian ballpoint pen came in really handy to pot the bags, thank you God, all is well even now, Amen HH” Hogan wrote on X.

The Tampa Police Department said in an email Tuesday that there were only minor injuries from the crash.