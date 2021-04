CHICAGO — It’s been seven years since the TV comedy “How I Met Your Mother” ended after nine seasons and now there’s a sequel on the way.

Hilary Duff will star in “How I Met Your Father” on Hulu. It will follow the same formula as the original.

This time, Duff’s character will narrate to her son how she met his father while mixing in stories about her friends at that time.

A premiere date has not been announced.

The original “How I Met Your Mother” ran on CBS from 2005 to 2014.