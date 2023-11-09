CHICAGO — Hootie & the Blowfish “only wanna be with you” this upcoming summer.

Hootie & the Blowfish with bring their “Summer Camp with Trucks Tour” to the Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre in Tinley Park on Friday, Aug. 9.

The rock band from South Carolina has been nominated four times for a Grammy Award, including winning the categories for Best Pop Performance By A Duo or Group for “Let Her Cry” and Best New Artist in 1994.

With over 2.6 million monthly listeners on Spotify, their hit song “Only Wanna be With You” has over 175 million streams.

Hootie & the Blowfish last performed in the Chicagoland back in 2019 during their “Group Therapy Tour.”

The event begins at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 9.

Tickets on sale now. For ticket information, click here.