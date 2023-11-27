Swifties, we now know when you can watch the “Eras Tour” film right from the comfort of your home.

Taylor Swift announced Monday that an extended version of her concert movie will be available to rent on December 13 — which is the singer’s birthday.

The film will have additional songs including “Wildest Dreams,” “The Archer” and “Long Live.”

Swift’s “Eras Tour” will be available to stream on demand on Apple TV, YouTube, Prime Video and other services. The rental cost will be $19.89, which is a nod her “1989” album. Prices may vary by retailer.

The concert film has already made over $178 million in the United States alone.