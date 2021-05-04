‘Here Today’ star Tiffany Haddish talks about her friendship with Common

CHICAGO — WGN’s Dean Richards caught up with Tiffany Haddish, one of the stars of the new comedy “Here Today.”

Haddish co-stars with Billy Crystal in the story of the unlikely friendship that develops between a veteran comedy writer and a New York street singer who wins a celebrity lunch with the legend despite not knowing who he is.

On a Zoom chat with the stars of the movie, Dean talked with Haddish about the movie but also about her real-life relationship with friend of the morning show, Chicago’s Very Own Common.