CHICAGO — Due to popular demand, international superstar Harry Styles has announced a sixth show at Chicago’s United Center in October.

Styles announced Friday the continuation of his ‘Love on Tour,’ with 19 newly added shows in Europe — along with the addition of new shows in Chicago, Austin and São Paulo.

The newly added Chicago date is Saturday, Oct. 15. Tickets go on sale Thursday, Sept. 1 at 10 a.m.

Styles already has five shows planned at the United Center in October: Thursday, Oct. 6; Saturday, Oct. 8; Sunday, Oct. 9; Thursday, Oct. 13; Friday, Oct. 14.

For more information go to: www.hstyles.co.uk/tour.