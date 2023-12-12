CHICAGO — “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,” the six-time Tony Award-winning Best Play, will kick off its North American tour next year in Chicago.

Producers Sonia Friedman Productions, Colin Callender and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions announced Monday that “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” will launch downtown at the James M. Nederlander Theatre, 24 W. Randolph St., with previews starting Tuesday, Sept. 10 , and an official opening on Thursday, Sept. 26.

The final performance of the 21-week engagement is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025.

This will be the world premiere of the first-ever touring production of “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.” It’s based on the acclaimed Broadway production, currently playing at the Lyric Theatre New York.

“Chicago is ready to welcome an extended engagement of ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,'” Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson said in a news release. “We are thrilled that Chicagoans will experience this magical production as the first stop of the North American tour. Chicago is ready to embrace this show as only we know how.”

Tickets are now available now for groups of 10 or more by calling Broadway In Chicago group sales at 312-977-1710 or emailing GroupSales@BroadwayInChicago.com. “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” will also be part of the next Broadway In Chicago season package. Individual tickets will go on sale at a later date.

For more information, visit BroadwayInChicago.com.

The most successful non-musical play in Broadway history, “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” holds the Guinness World Record as the highest-grossing non-musical play in Broadway history, with over $270 million total sales and over 2.5 million tickets sold.

“Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” picks up where the last Harry Potter film left off. Nineteen years after Harry, Ron and Hermione saved the wizarding world, they’re on a new adventure, this time joined by a new generation that has only just arrived at the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. When Harry Potter’s headstrong son, Albus, befriends the son of his fiercest rival, Draco Malfoy, it sparks a new journey for them all, with the power to change the past and future forever.

Said producers Friedman and Callender in the release: “Developing a first-class touring production of ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’ has long been an ambition of ours. We are delighted that our wonderful and deeply gifted creative team have found a way to make it possible to bring the magic, spectacle and thrills of our astonishing show to audiences across North America, and we can’t wait for audiences to see it.”

Additional tour stops will be announced at a later date.