CHICAGO — A beloved Chicago TV news anchor has died.

Harry Porterfield was a reporter and news anchor on WBBM and WLS-TV for a combined 50 years. According to his son, he died of natural causes Monday at an assisted living facility in Munster, Indiana.

With a degree in chemistry, Porterfield made the transition to television in 1971. He began anchoring the news a year later.

Porterfield held a variety of roles over the years, but may be best remembered for his ongoing stories featuring “Someone You Should Know.”

He was 95.