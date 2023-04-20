CHICAGO — The Greta Van Fleet boys are heading to the “Windy City” this September.

The Grammy-Award winning rock band will be stopping in Chicago as part of their “Startcatcher World Tour” at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont on Wednesday, Sept. 6.

The Michigan-native band broke into the main stream after the release of their 2017 album “From The Fires,” which they won their Grammy for. Greta Van Fleet also were nominated for Best New Artist and Best Rock Performance for “Highway Tune.”

Greta Van Fleet are set to release their latest album “Starcatcher” on July 21.

Special guests on the “Starcatcher World Tour” will include Kaleo, Surf Curse, Mt. Joy and Black Honey.

The event will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 6. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 21.

For ticket information, click here.