CHICAGO — Green Day is bringing “The Saviors Tour” to Chicago next summer.

The rock band made the tour announcement Thursday, which will celebrate 30 years of their ‘Dookie’ album, 20 years of ‘American Idiot’ and our their new album ‘Saviors.’

Part of the huge announcement was news that the Smashing Pumpkins will join the tour, along with Rancid and the Linda Lindas.

The Saviors Tour will kick off in North America on July 29 in Washington DC — and will make a stop at Chicago’s Wrigley Field on August 13.

Pre-sales for tickets begin November 7. General ticket sales begin on November 10 at greenday.com.