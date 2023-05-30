CHICAGO — The English virtual band Gorillaz will be heading to the Windy City this fall to make fiction a reality for fans.

Gorillaz will be bringing their their four city “The Getaway Shows” tour to the Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre in Tinley Park on Saturday, Sept. 16.

With over 27 million monthly listeners on Spotify, the band from London, England launched onto the world stage with their 2001 hit song “Clint Eastwood” followed by their 2005 Grammy Award winning song “Feel Good Inc.“

With a blend of rock, hip hop, and pop music, Gorillaz have created a sound of their own and a virtual persona over 25 years led by front man Damon Albarn and artist Jamie Hewlett. The band recently released their eigth studio album “Cracker Island.”

Gorillaz will be joined by Kaytranada, Lil Yachty, and Remi Wolf during their four city tour. “The Getaway Shows” tour will also make stops Los Angeles, Austin, and Boston.

The event begins at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16.

Tickets for the general public go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 2. For ticket information, click here.