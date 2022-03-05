‘Good Times’ actor Johnny Brown dead at 84

Broadway star, musician and “Good Times” actor Johnny Brown has died at 84.

His family announced his death on Instagram. Born in Florida and raised in Harlem, brown’s career started when he won an amateur night at a theater.

Sammy Davis Jr. became a mentor to Brown and got him the job as Ronnie in the musical adaptation “Golden Boy” that lasted more than 500 performances on Broadway.

He went on to act on many shows, including “Archie Bunker’s Place,” “Family Matters” and “Sister Sister.”

Brown is survived by his wife of 61 years, along with his daughter and son.