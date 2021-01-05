GoFundMe campaign set up for ‘Bozo’ star Robin Eurich after cancer surgery

CHICAGO — For the new year, a call to help a former member of the cast of WGN’s legendary Bozo legacy.

Robin Eurich played the lovable “Rusty the Handyman” on the Bozo Super Sunday Show from 1994 until the show’s end in 2001. He was hilarious and one of the nicest guys you’d ever meet.

From Bozo, he went to perform and also teach clowning, something from which he was furloughed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recently, he underwent surgery for cancer and is looking at massive medical bills, in addition to just getting by day-to-day.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help Eurich. Anyone who would like to donate can go to www.gofundme.com.