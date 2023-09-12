CHICAGO — A stadium tour that will feature two of the biggest names in country music will be making a stop in Chicago next year.

On Tuesday, George Strait and Chris Stapleton announced an extension of their current performances at stadiums around the country into 2024, with Soldier Field being added to the list of venues.

The pair will take the stage along with Little Big Town on the evening of Saturday, July 20, which was one of nine tour dates that were added on Tuesday.

For the Soldier Field show, aisle seating, early access, and VIP package presale tickets for the show will go on sale Friday, September 15 at 10 a.m. central time. Sales to the general public are slated to begin on Friday, September 22 at 10 a.m. central time.

Here are the other dates that have been added to the

May 4 – Indianapolis – Lucas Oil Stadium

May 11 – Jacksonville – EverBank Stadium

May 25 – Ames, Iowa – Jack Trice Stadium

June 1 – Charlotte – Bank of America Stadium

June 8 – East Rutherford, NJ – Met Life Stadium

June 29 – Salt Lake City – Rice-Eccles Stadium

July 13 – Detroit – Ford Field

December 7 – Las Vegas – Allegiant Stadium



Three shows remain for the trio in 2023 on the current tour. They’ll play a show at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on October 21 then two shows at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth on November 17-18.

On June 3, Strait, Stapleton, and Little Big Town played a show at Miller Park in Milwaukee, which was the only Midwest stop on the tour.

One of the most accomplished country music artists of all time, Strait has had 60 No. 1 hits during his over 30-year career with 33 platinum or multi-platinum-selling albums in his career. Stapleton has won eight Grammy, 14 Country Music, and ten Academy of Country Music Awards during his career.