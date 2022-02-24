Full List: 2022 James Beard Awards Restaurant and Chef Semifinalists

Just like restaurants are beginning to come back after the pandemic, so are the awards for the best restaurants in America.

For the first time in two years, the annual James Beard Award Foundation announced Thursday its 2022

Restaurant and Chef Awards semifinalists in advance of the returning James Beard Awards.

The full list of 2022 Restaurant and Chef Awards semifinalists can be found on the James Beard Foundation website. Winners will be celebrated at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards ceremony on June 13 at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

2022 Restaurant and Chef Award Semifinalists are:

Outstanding Restaurateur

A restaurateur who uses their establishment(s) as a vehicle for building community, demonstrates

creativity in entrepreneurship, integrity in restaurant operations, and is making efforts to create a

sustainable work culture. Must have been in the restaurant business for at least five years, and

they must not have been nominated for a James Beard Foundation Chef Award in the past three

years.

• Ashok Bajaj, Knightsbridge Restaurant Group (Rasika, Bindaas, Annabelle, and others),

Washington, D.C.

• Kim Bartmann, Bartmann Group, Minneapolis

• Chris Bianco, Tratto, Pane Bianco, and Pizzeria Bianco, Phoenix

• Jason and Sue Chin, Good Salt Restaurant Group, Orlando, FL

• Brandon Chrostowski, EDWINS Leadership and Restaurant Institute, Cleveland

• Larry and Jessica Delgado, Delgado Collective, McAllen, TX

• Ravi DeRossi, Overthrow Hospitality, NYC

• Greg Dulan, Dulan’s Soul Food Restaurant, Los Angeles

• Kevin Gillespie, Red Beard Restaurants (Gunshow, Ole Reliable, and Revival), Atlanta

• Andrew Le, The Pig and the Lady and Piggy Smalls, Honolulu

• Marc Meyer, Vicki Freeman, and Chris Paraskevaides, Bowery Group (Shuka, Shukette,

Vic’s, and others) NYC

• Joe Muench, Black Shoe Hospitality, Milwaukee

• Willy Ng, Koi Palace, Dragon Beaux, and Palette Tea House, San Francisco

• Akkapong “Earl” Ninsom, Langbaan, Hat Yai, Eem, and others, Portland, OR

• Todd Richards and Joshua Lee, The Soulful Company (Lake & Oak), Atlanta

• J.D. Simpson and Roger Yopp, SavannahBlue, Detroit

• Deborah Snow and Barbara White, Blue Heron Restaurant & Catering, Sunderland, MA

• Chris Williams, Lucille’s Hospitality Group, Houston

• Ellen Yin, High Street Hospitality Group (Fork, a.kitchen + bar, High Street Philly, and

others), Philadelphia

• Edwin Zoe, Zoe Ma Ma and Chimera Ramen, Boulder and Denver, CO

Outstanding Chef

A chef who sets high culinary standards and has served as a positive example for other

food professionals. Must have been working as a chef for three or more consecutive years.

• Reem Assil, Reem’s, Oakland and San Francisco, CA

• Mashama Bailey, The Grey, Savannah, GA

• Andrew Black, Grey Sweater, Oklahoma City

• Peter Chang, Peter Chang, VA and MD

• Austin Covert, Rosewild, Fargo, ND

• Christopher Gross, Christopher’s, Phoenix

• Stephen Jones, The Larder + The Delta, Phoenix

• Ji Hye Kim, Miss Kim, Ann Arbor, MI

• Kyle Knall, Birch, Milwaukee

• Emiliano Marentes, ELEMI, El Paso, TX

• Niki Nakayama, n/naka, Los Angeles

• Keiji Nakazawa, Sushi Sho, Honolulu

• Josh Niernberg, Bin 707 Foodbar, Grand Junction, CO

• Alex Raij and Eder Montero, La Vara, NYC

• Angie Rito and Scott Tacinelli, Don Angie, NYC

• Michael Schwartz, Michael’s Genuine Food & Drink, Miami

• Douglass Williams, MIDA, Boston

• Cindy Wolf, Charleston, Baltimore

• Rachel Yang and Seif Chirchi, Joule, Seattle

Outstanding Restaurant

A restaurant that demonstrates consistent excellence in food, atmosphere, hospitality, and

operations while contributing positively to its broader community. Must have been in business for

five or more consecutive years, not including any time closed due to the pandemic.

• Brennan’s, New Orleans

• Butcher & Bee, Charleston, SC

• Chai Pani, Asheville, NC

• Cora Cora, West Hartford, CT

• Di Fara Pizza, NYC

• El Burén de Lula, Loíza, PR

• Friday Saturday Sunday, Philadelphia

• Hell’s Backbone Grill & Farm, Boulder, UT

• La Morada, NYC

• Living Kitchen Farm & Dairy, Depew, OK

• Métier, Washington, D.C.

• Mixtli, San Antonio, TX

• Parachute, Chicago

• Paragary’s, Sacramento, CA

• Post & Beam, Los Angeles

• Odd Duck, Milwaukee

• Oriole, Chicago

• ShinBay, Scottsdale, AZ

• Sushi Izakaya Gaku, Honolulu

• The Walrus and the Carpenter, Seattle

Emerging Chef

A chef who displays exceptional talent, character, and leadership ability, and who is

likely to make a significant impact in years to come. No age limit is required.

• Manuel “Manny” Barella, Bellota, Denver

• Angel Barreto, Anju, Washington, D.C.

• Kristi Brown, Communion, Seattle

• Rochelle Daniel, Atria, Flagstaff, AZ

• Calvin Eng, Bonnie’s, NYC

• Casey Felton, Bahn Oui, Los Angeles

• Shenarri Freeman, Cadence, NYC

• Ben Grupe, Tempus, St. Louis

• Donald Hawk, Valentine, Phoenix

• Cleophus Hethington, Benne on Eagle, Asheville, NC

• Brian Hirata, Na‘’au, Hilo, HI

• Serigne Mbaye, Dakar Nola, New Orleans

• Thuy Pham, Mama Đút, Portland, OR

• Mia Orino and Carlo Gan, Kamayan ATL, Atlanta

• Edgar Rico, Nixta Taqueria, Austin

• Amanda Shulman, Her Place Supper Club, Philadelphia

• Amanda Turner, Olamaie, Austin

• Chris Viaud, Greenleaf, Milford, NH

• Crystal Wahpepah, Wahpepah’s Kitchen, Oakland, CA

• David Yoshimura, Nisei, San Francisco

Best New Restaurant

A restaurant opened in 2020 or 2021 that already demonstrates excellence in cuisine and

hospitality and seems likely to make a significant impact in years to come.

ABACÁ, San Francisco

• Angry Egret Dinette, Los Angeles

• Bacanora, Phoenix

• BARDA, Detroit

• Café Mamajuana, Burlington, VT

• Casian Seafood, Lafayette, CO

• Dhamaka, NYC

• Fritai, New Orleans

• Gage & Tollner, NYC

• Horn BBQ, Oakland, CA

• Kasama, Chicago

• Kimika, NYC

• Laser Wolf, Philadelphia

• Leeward, Portland, ME

• Lengua Madre, New Orleans

• MACHETE, Greensboro, NC

• Matia Kitchen & Bar, Orcas Island, WA

• The Marble Table, Billings, MT

• Nani’s Piri Piri Chicken, Asheville, NC

• NiHao, Baltimore

• Owamni, Minneapolis

• Oyster Oyster, Washington, D.C.

• Pier 6 Seafood & Oyster House, San Leon, TX

• República, Portland, OR

• Roots Southern Table, Farmers Branch, TX

• Sooper Secret Izakaya, Honolulu

• Union Hmong Kitchen, Minneapolis

• Ursula, NYC

• Zacatlán Restaurant, Santa Fe

• Zitz Sum, Coral Gables, FL

Outstanding Pastry Chef

A pastry chef or a chef who makes desserts, pastries, or breads served as part of a meal. Candidate

demonstrates exceptional skills and can be affiliated with any food business and does not need a

brick-and-mortar presence. Must have been working as a pastry chef or chef who makes desserts

for the past three years

• Antonio Bachour, Bachour, Coral Gables and Doral, FL

• Nicolas Blouin, Destination Kohler, Kohler, WI

• Warda Bouguettaya, Warda Pâtisserie, Detroit

• Mark Chacón, Chacónne Patisserie, Phoenix

• Angela Cicala, Cicala at the Divine Lorraine, Philadelphia

• Kate Fisher Hamm, Leeward, Portland, ME

• Michelle Karr-Ueoka, MW Restaurant, Honolulu

• Margarita Manzke, République, Los Angeles

• Claudia Martinez, Miller Union, Atlanta

• Elise Mensing, Brasserie by Niche, St. Louis

• Camari Mick, The Musket Room, NYC

• Ruben Ortega, Xochi, Houston

• Shannah Primiano, Porto, Chicago

• Rabii Saber, Four Seasons, Orlando, FL

• Caroline Schiff, Gage & Tollner, NYC

• Anne Specker, Kinship, Washington, D.C.

• Krystle Swenson, The Social Haus, Greenough, MT

• Sofia Tejeda, Mixtli, San Antonio, TX

• Jen Yee, Hopkins and Company, Atlanta

Outstanding Baker

A baker of breads, pastries, or desserts who displays exceptional skill. Must consistently sell goods

directly to the public, but does not need a brick-and-mortar presence and must have been working

as a pastry chef or baker for the past three years.

• David Cáceres, La Panadería, San Antonio, TX

• Maya-Camille Broussard, Justice of the Pies, Chicago

• Atsuko Fujimoto, Norimoto Bakery, Portland, ME

• Susannah Gebhart, Old World Levain (OWL) Bakery, Asheville, NC

• Marissa and Mark Gencarelli, Yoli Tortilleria, Kansas City, MO

• Joseph, Archalous, and Caroline Geragosian, Old Sasoon Bakery, Pasadena, CA

• Don Guerra, Barrio Bread, Tucson, AZ

• Aaron Hall, The Local Crumb, Mount Vernon, IA

• Mike Hirao, Nisshodo Candy Store, Honolulu

• Clement Hsu, Katherine Campecino-Wong, and James Wong, Breadbelly, San Francisco

• Nobutoshi “Nobu” Mizushima and Yuko Kawashiwo, Ihatov Bread and Coffee,

Albuquerque, NM

• Evette Rahman, Sister Honey’s, Orlando, FL

• Rhonda Saltzman and Mercedes Brooks, Second Daughter Baking Co., Philadelphia

• Caroline Schweitzer and Lauren Heemstra, Wild Crumb, Bozeman, MT

• Khatera Shams, Sunshine Spice Bakery & Cafe, Boise, ID

• Zak Stern, Zak the Baker, Miami

• Elaine Townsend, Café Mochiko, Cincinnati, OH

• Maricsa Trejo, La Casita Bakeshop, Richardson, TX

• Louis Volle, Lodi, NYC

• Pamela Vuong, The Flour Box, Seattle

Outstanding Hospitality Presented by American Airlines

A restaurant that demonstrates consistent and excellent hospitality and service to its dining

community, while also making efforts to provide a sustainable work culture. Must have been in

operation for five or more years.

• BaoBao Dumpling House, Portland, ME

• Bar del Corso, Seattle

• Binkley’s, Phoenix

• Coquine, Portland, OR

• Cúrate, Asheville, NC

• House of Prime Rib, San Francisco

• Hugo’s, Houston

• Johnny’s Restaurant, Homewood, AL

• José, Dallas

• Lil’ Deb’s Oasis, Hudson, NY

• Mudgie’s Deli and Wine Shop, Detroit

• Phoenicia, Birmingham, MI

• The Preacher’s Son, Bentonville, AR

• Sanford, Milwaukee

• Spuntino, Denver

• Steve and Cookie’s, Margate, NJ

• Sylvia’s Restaurant, NYC

• Ticonderoga Club, Atlanta

• Tutka Bay Lodge, Homer, AK

• Valter’s Osteria, Salt Lake City

Outstanding Wine Program

A restaurant or bar that demonstrates excellence in wine service through a carefully considered

wine list and a well-informed approach to helping customers choose and drink wine. Makes efforts

to create and foster a diverse portfolio of wines and wine team members.

• a.kitchen + bar, Philadelphia

• The Four Horsemen, NYC

• Frenchette, NYC

• Golden Age Wine, Mountain Brook, AL

• High Street Wine Co., San Antonio, TX

• Hiyu Wine Farm, Hood River, OR

• Kai, Phoenix

• L’Etoile, Madison, WI

• The Little Nell, Aspen, CO

• Lucky Palace, Bossier City, LA

• Lyla Lila, Atlanta

• Madam, Birmingham, MI

• Maydan, Washington, D.C.

• Polo Grill, Tulsa, OK

• The Punchdown, Oakland, CA

• Rainbow Ranch Lodge, Gallatin Gateway, MT

• Rebel Rebel, Somerville, MA

• Sachet, Dallas

• Tomo, Seattle

• Vicia, St. Louis

Outstanding Bar Program

A restaurant or bar that demonstrates exceptional care and skill in the selection, preparation, and

serving of cocktails, spirits, and/or beer. Makes efforts to foster a diverse portfolio of brands and

team members.

• Alley Twenty Six, Durham, NC

• Attaboy, Nashville

• Avenue Pub, New Orleans

• Bar Leather Apron, Honolulu

• barmini by José Andrés, Washington, D.C.

• Cafe La Trova, Miami

• Chapel Tavern, Reno, NV

• Friends and Family, Oakland, CA

• Genever, Los Angeles

• Goodkind, Milwaukee

• The Jewel Box, Portland, ME

• Julep, Houston

• La Factoría, San Juan, PR

• Las Almas Rotas, Dallas

• Llama San, NYC

• Nobody’s Darling, Chicago

• Shelby, Detroit

• Valkyrie, Tulsa, OK

• Vicia, St. Louis

• Water Witch, Salt Lake City



Best Chefs Presented by Capital One (by region): Chefs who set high standards in their culinary

skills and leadership abilities, and who are making efforts to help create a sustainable work culture

in their respective regions. May be from any kind of dining establishment but must have been

working as a chef in the region for at least three years.

Best Chef: California

• Chris Barnum-Dann, Localis, Sacramento, CA

• Sylvan Mishima Brackett, Rintaro, San Francisco

• Val M. Cantu, Californios, San Francisco

• Keith Corbin, Alta Adams, Los Angeles

• Srijith Gopinathan, Ettan, Palo Alto, CA

• Tony Ho, Sea Harbour Seafood Restaurant, Rosemead, CA

• Judept Irra, Tamales Elena y Antojitos, Bell Gardens, CA

• Brandon Jew, Mister Jiu’s, San Francisco

• Matthew Kammerer, The Harbor House Inn, Elk, CA

• Bryant Ng, Cassia, Santa Monica, CA

• Heena Patel, Besharam, San Francisco

• Natalia Pereira, Woodspoon, Los Angeles

• Melissa Perello, Octavia, San Francisco

• Minh Phan, Phenakite, Los Angeles

• Justin Pichetrungsi, Anajak Thai, Los Angeles

• Carlos Salgado, Taco María, Costa Mesa, CA

• Sarintip “Jazz” Singsanong, Jitlada, Los Angeles

• James Syhabout, Commis, Oakland, CA

• Pim Techamuanvivit, Nari, San Francisco

• Anthony Wells, Juniper and Ivy, San Diego

Best Chef: Great Lakes (IL, IN, MI, OH)

• Omar Anani, Saffron De Twah, Detroit

• Rodolfo Cuadros, Amaru and Bloom Plant Based Kitchen, Chicago

• Diana Dávila Boldin, Mi Tocaya Antojería, Chicago

• Paul Fehribach, Big Jones, Chicago

• Jason Hammel, Lula Cafe, Chicago

• Anthony Lombardo, SheWolf, Detroit

• Hamissi Mamba and Nadia Nijimbere, Baobab Fare, Detroit

• Thomas Melvin, Vida, Indianapolis

• Dave Park, Jeong, Chicago

• Michael Ransom, ima, Detroit

• Darnell Reed, Luella’s Southern Kitchen, Chicago

• James Rigato, Mabel Gray, Hazel Park, MI

• Jose Salazar, Salazar, Cincinnati, OH

• Noah Sandoval, Oriole, Chicago

• Ahmad Sanji, AlTayeb, Dearborn, MI

• John Shields and Karen Urie Shields, Smyth, Chicago

• Jill Vedaa, Salt+, Lakewood, OH

• Sarah Welch, Marrow, Detroit

• Erick Williams, Virtue Restaurant & Bar, Chicago

• Kate Williams, Karl’s, Detroit

Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic (DC, DE, MD, NJ, PA, VA)

• Anthony Andiario, Andiario, West Chester, PA

• Joey Baldino, Zeppoli, Collingswood, NJ

• Angel Barreto, Anju, Washington, D.C.

• Amy Brandwein, Centrolina, Washington, D.C.

• Adam Diltz, Elwood, Philadelphia

• Antimo DiMeo, Bardea Food & Drink, Wilmington, DE

• Melissa Hamilton and Christopher Hirsheimer, Canal House Station, Milford, NJ

• Matt Hill, Ruthie’s All-Day, Arlington, VA

• Bill Hoffman, The House of William & Merry, Hockessin, DE

• Jesse Ito, Royal Izakaya, Philadelphia

• Kate Lasky and Tomasz Skowronski, Apteka, Pittsburgh

• Wei Lu, China Chalet, Florham Park, NJ

• Cristina Martinez, South Philly Barbacoa, Philadelphia

• Peter Prime, Cane, Washington, D.C.

• Carlos Raba, Clavel Mezcaleria, Baltimore

• Michael Rafidi, Albi, Washington, D.C.

• Chutatip “Nok” Suntaranon, Kalaya Thai Kitchen, Philadelphia

• Yuan Tang, Rooster & Owl, Washington, D.C.

• Wei Zhu, Chengdu Gourmet, Pittsburgh

• Bethany Zozula, 40 North at Alphabet City, Pittsburgh

Best Chef: Midwest (IA, KS, MN, MO, NE, ND, SD, WI)

• Dane Baldwin, The Diplomat, Milwaukee

• Karen Bell, Bavette La Boucherie, Milwaukee

• Daniel Bonanno, A Pig in a Fur Coat, Madison, WI

• Rob Connoley, Bulrush, St. Louis

• Jorge Guzmán, Petite León, Minneapolis

• Michael Haskett, M.B. Haskett Delicatessen, Sioux Falls, SD

• Dan Jacobs and Dan Van Rite, EsterEv, Milwaukee

• Mary Kastman, Driftless Cafe, Viroqua, WI

• Anthony Kueper, Dolce, Omaha, NE

• Gregory León, Amilinda, Milwaukee

• Rachel McGill, DISH Restaurant, Lincoln, NE

• Ryan Nitschke, Luna Fargo, Fargo, ND

• Craig Rivard, Little Fox, St. Louis

• Kevin Scharpf, Brazen Open Kitchen | Bar, Dubuque, IA

• Sean Sherman, Owamni, Minneapolis

• Erik Skaar, Vann, Spring Park, MN

• Evy Swoboda, Brasserie by Niche, St. Louis

• Carl Thorne-Thomsen, Story., Prairie Village, KS

• Yia Vang, Union Hmong Kitchen, Minneapolis

• Ben Welch, Botanica, Wildwood, MO

Best Chef: Mountain (CO, ID, MT, UT, WY)

• Saibeen Acord, Saibeen’s Kitchen, Great Falls, MT

• Salvador Alamilla, Amano, Caldwell, ID

• Dan Ansotegui, Ansots, Boise, ID

• Jose Avila, El Borrego Negro, Denver

• Mike Blocher, Nick Fahs, and David Barboza, Table X, Salt Lake City

• Cody Cheetham, Tavernetta, Denver

• Logen Crew and Paul Chamberlain, SLC Eatery, Salt Lake City

• Caroline Glover, Annette, Aurora, CO

• Briar Handly, Handle, Park City, UT

• Suchada Johnson, Teton Thai, Teton Village, WY

• Kris Komori, KIN, Boise, ID

• Chris Lockhart, PREROGATIvE Kitchen, Red Lodge, MT

• Chris McDonald, Cowfish, Lander, WY

• Mawa McQueen, Mawa’s Kitchen, Aspen, CO

• Brian Menges, The 2nd Street Bistro, Livingston, MT

• Paul Naugle, Izakaya Three Fish, Bozeman, MT

• Dana Rodriguez, Work & Class, Denver

• Eric Skokan, Black Cat Farm Table Bistro, Boulder, CO

• Luis Young, Penrose Room, Colorado Springs, CO

• Dave Wells, The Tasting Room at Chico Hot Springs Resort & Day Spa, Pray, MT

Best Chef: New York State

• Einat Admony, Balaboosta, NYC

• Mary Attea, The Musket Room, NYC

• Albert and Malenda Bartley, Top Taste, Kingston, NY

• Amanda Cohen, Dirt Candy, NYC

• Nick Curtola, The Four Horsemen, NYC

• Eric Gao, O Mandarin, Hartsdale and Hicksville, NY

• JJ Johnson, FIELDTRIP, NYC

• Gabe McMackin, Troutbeck, Amenia, NY

• Helen Nguyen, Saigon Social, NYC

• Ayesha Nurdjaja, Shuka, NYC

• Chintan Pandya, Dhamaka, NYC

• Kyo Pang, Kopitiam, NYC

• Junghyun Park, Atomix, NYC

• Carla Perez-Gallardo and Hannah Black, Lil’ Deb’s Oasis, Hudson, NY

• Erik Ramirez, Llama Inn, NYC

• Romeo Regalli, Ras Plant Based, NYC

• Irwin Sánchez, Under the Volcano, NYC

• Bryce Shuman, Sweetbriar, NYC

• Hillary Sterling, Ci Siamo, NYC

• Dale Talde, Goosefeather, Tarrytown, NY

Best Chef: Northeast (CT, MA, ME, NH, RI, VT)

• Bowman Brown, Elda, Biddeford, ME

• Vien Doubi, CÔNG TỬ BỘT, Portland, ME

• Patricia Estorino, Gustazo Cuban Kitchen & Bar, Waltham and Cambridge, MA

• Tiffani Faison, Orfano, Boston

• Jeff Fournier, Thompson House Eatery, Jackson, NH

• Daniel Gursha, Ledger, Salem, MA

• Tico Huynh, Yvonne’s, Cambridge, MA

• Ben Jackson, Magnus on Water, Biddeford, ME

• Jeremy Kean and Philip Kruta, Brassica Kitchen + Cafe, Boston

• Christian Kruse, Black Flannel Brewing Company, Essex Junction, VT

• Brian Lewis, The Cottage, Westport, CT

• Courtney Loreg, Woodford Food and Beverage, Portland, ME

• Hector Ludena, Cora Cora, West Hartford, CT

• Nisachon Morgan, Saap, Randolph, VT

• Cassie Piuma, Sarma, Somerville, MA

• William Rietzel, COAST, Watch Hill, RI

• Damian Sansonetti, Chaval, Portland, ME

• John DaSilva, Chickadee, Boston

• David Schrier, Jessica Pollard and David Clegg, Daily Operation, Easthampton, MA

• David Vargas, Vida Cantina, Portsmouth, NH

Best Chef: Northwest and Pacific (AK, HI, OR, WA)

• Nathan Bentley, Altura Bistro, Anchorage, AK

• Nick Coffey, Ursa Minor, Lopez Island, WA

• Erasto Jackson, Lil Red’s Takeout and Catering, Seattle

• Jonathan Jones, Epilogue Kitchen & Cocktails, Salem, OR

• Liz Kenyon, Rupee Bar, Seattle

• Carlo Lamagna, Magna Kusina, Portland, OR

• Robynne Maii, Fête, Honolulu

• Melissa Miranda, Musang, Seattle

• David Nichols, Eight Row, Seattle

• Vince Nguyen, Berlu, Portland, OR

• Brandon Pettit, Delancey, Seattle

• Thomas Pisha-Duffly, Oma’s Hideaway, Portland, OR

• Mark Pomaski, Moon & Turtle, Hilo, HI

• Beau Schooler, In Bocca Al Lupo, Juneau, AK

• Sheldon Simeon, Tin Roof, Kahului, HI

• Mutsuko Soma, Kamonegi, Seattle

• Mark and Minaka Urquidi, Ethel’s Grill, Honolulu

• Jojo Vasquez, Fond, Lahaina, HI

• Aaron Verzosa, Archipelago, Seattle

• Chad White, Zona Blanca, Spokane, WA

Best Chef: Southeast (GA, KY, NC, SC, TN, WV)

• Katie Button, Cúrate, Asheville, NC

• Greg Collier, Leah & Louise, Charlotte, NC

• Mike Costello and Amy Dawson, Lost Creek Farm, Lost Creek, WV

• Oscar Diaz, The Cortez, Raleigh, NC

• Sunny Gerhart, St. Roch Fine Oysters + Bar, Raleigh, NC

• Jake Howell, Peninsula, Nashville

• Philip Krajeck, Rolf and Daughters, Nashville

• Cheetie Kumar, Garland, Raleigh, NC

• Anthony Lamas, Seviche, Louisville, KY

• Jason Liang, Brush Sushi Izakaya, Decatur, GA

• Ouita Michel, Holly Hill Inn, Midway, Lexington, and Versailles, KY

• Ricky Moore, SALTBOX Seafood Joint, Durham, NC

• Orlando Pagán, Wild Common, Charleston, SC

• Craig Richards, Lyla Lila, Atlanta

• Alison Settle, Barn8, Goshen, KY

• Peyton Smith, Mission Pizza Napoletana, Winston-Salem, NC

• Stephanie Tyson, Sweet Potatoes, Winston-Salem, NC

• Aaron Vandemark, Panciuto, Hillsborough, NC

• Joey Ward, Southern Belle and Georgia Boy, Atlanta

• Mailea Weger, Lou, Nashville

Best Chef: South (AL, AR, FL, LA, MS, PR)

• Blake Aguillard and Trey Smith, Saint-Germain, New Orleans

• Michael Beltran, Ariete, Coconut Grove, FL

• Valerie, Nando, and Fernando Chang, Itamae, Miami

• Clay Conley, Buccan, Palm Beach, FL

• Adam Evans, Automatic Seafood and Oysters, Birmingham, AL

• Jeremy Ford, Stubborn Seed, Miami

• Hao Gong, LUVI Restaurant, New Orleans

• Francis Guzmán, Vianda, San Juan, PR

• Timothy Hontzas, Johnny’s Restaurant, Homewood, AL

• Melissa M. Martin, Mosquito Supper Club, New Orleans

• Matthew McClure, The Hive, Bentonville, AR

• Abel Mendoza, Estela, Rincón, PR

• Henry Moso, Kabooki Sushi, Orlando, FL

• Michael Nelson, GW Fins, New Orleans

• Niven Patel, Ghee Indian Kitchen, Kendall, FL

• Alex Perry, Vestige, Ocean Springs, MS

• Michael Pirolo, Macchialina, Miami

• Allison Richard, High Hat Cafe, New Orleans

• Rafael Rios, Yeyo’s, Bentonville, AR

• Isaac Toups, Toups’ Meatery, New Orleans

Best Chef: Southwest (AZ, NM, NV, OK)

• Matthew Amberg, Oren, Tulsa, OK

• Wanda J. Armstrong, Evelyn’s, Tulsa, OK

• Indri Bahar, Rendang & Co. Indonesian Bistro, Tulsa, OK

• Troy Cannan, LuLou’s Restaurant, Reno, NV

• Kwok Chen, Kwok’s Bistro, Reno, NV

• Andrew Donovan, Basque, Tulsa, OK

• Lori Hashimoto, Hana Japanese Eatery, Phoenix

• Zach Hutton, Scratch Kitchen & Cocktails, Oklahoma City, OK

• Gina Marinelli, La Strega and Harlo, Las Vegas

• John Martinez, Tito & Pep, Tucson, AZ

• Maria Mazon, BOCA Tacos y Tequila, Tuscon, AZ

• Ahmed Obo, Jambo Cafe, Santa Fe

• Fernando Olea, Sazón, Santa Fe

• Martín Rios, Restaurant Martín, Santa Fe

• Salazar Brothers, La Guelaguetza, Albuquerque, NM

• Giovanni Scorzo, Andreoli Italian Grocer, Scottsdale, AZ

• Eben Shillingford, Sisserou’s, Tulsa, OK

• Jamie Tran, The Black Sheep, Las Vegas

• Hongrui Xin, Big Dan Shanxi Taste, Las Vegas

• Marie Yniguez, Bocadillos, Albuquerque, NM

Best Chef: Texas

• Alex Au-Yeung, Phat Eatery, Katy, TX

• Damien Brockway, Distant Relatives, Austin

• Aaron Budorn, Bludorn, Houston

• Sylvia Casares, Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen, Houston

• Tiffany Derry, Roots Southern Table, Farmers Branch, TX

• Christine Ha and Tony J. Nguyen, Xin Chào, Houston

• Quy Hoang, Blood Bros. BBQ, Bellaire, TX

• Kaiser Lashkari, Himalaya Restaurant, Houston

• Matt McCallister, Homewood, Dallas

• Steven McHugh, Cured, San Antonio, TX

• Misti Norris, Petra & the Beast, Dallas

• Anastacia Quiñones-Pittman, José, Dallas

• Esaul Ramos Jr., 2M Smokehouse, San Antonio, TX

• Felipe Riccio, MARCH, Houston

• Regino Rojas, Revolver Taco Lounge, Dallas

• John Russ, Clementine, San Antonio, TX

• Ernest Servantes and David Kirkland, Burnt Bean Co., Seguin, TX

• Iliana de la Vega, El Naranjo, Austin

• Finn Walter, The Nicolett, Lubbock, TX

• Koji Yoshida, EBESU Robata & Sushi, Plano, TX