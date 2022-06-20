ST. CHARLES, Ill. — Hundreds of New Kids On The Block fans gathered outside the St. Charles Wahlburgers on Saturday to get a glimpse of the boyband up close.

The group was presented with a star on the “Wahlk of Fame” at NKOTB’s Donnie Wahlberg’s family-owned restaurant. Wahlburgers is owned by chef Paul Wahlberg in partnership with his brothers, Mark and Donnie. The St. Charles location opened in July 2020.

The guys were in town for a two-night concert at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont on Friday and Saturday.

WGN Entertainment Reporter Dean Richards caught up with NKOTB after they were the first to put their hands in cement for the “walk of fame” in front of the restaurant.

