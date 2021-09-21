Fugees announce reunion tour, including stop at United Center in November

From left, Prakazrel ‘Pras’ Michel, Wyclef Jean and Lauryn Hill, members of U.S. hip-hop band The Fugees, perform on stage during a concert at the Hallenstadion in Zurich, Switzerland, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2005. (AP Photo/Eddy Risch, Keystone)

One of hip-hop’s most iconic groups is getting back together in celebration of the 25th anniversary of their classic final album, “The Score.”

The Fugees, comprised of Wyclef Jean, Lauryn Hill and Pras Michel, announced the group would go back on tour for the first time in 15 years.

The group will play the United Center on Nov. 2. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 24 at LiveNation.com.

On Tuesday, Ravinia Festival announced Hill, scheduled to appear, had postponed her Saturday, Sept. 25 concert at the Highland Park venue to 2022 to accommodate the tour dates, the Chicago Sun-Times reports. According to the newspaper, Hill announced a special presale for the Nov. 2 concert for eligible Ravina Festival ticket holders, who would receive further details via email.

The group, which disbanded in 1997, is best known for hits “Ready or Not” and “Killing me Softly.”