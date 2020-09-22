We first met him as one half of the, now legendary, big screen slider-addicted duo of “Harold and Kumar” and their love of White Castles.
After three sucessful movies, Kal Penn made a successful transition to movies and TV dramas and then, became politically active working for issues and candidates. He worked in the Obama administration in the Office of Public engagement.
Now, Penn is launching a freeform series called “Kal Penn Approves this Message,” a non-partisan, political comedy show that explores issues relevant to Millennial and Gen Z voters.
From White Castle to the White House, comedian and activist Kal Penn talks on his new comedy show
