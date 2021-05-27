Dean’s Reviews: ‘Friends’ reunion on HBO Max is worth the wait

CHICAGO — The long awaited and much delayed reunion of the cast of the TV show “Friends” has arrived and WGN’s Dean Richards said the reunion was well worth the wait.

The one hour-45-minute special now running on HBO Max brought back the original cast to the soundstage where, for ten years, they created one of the most iconic TV series of all time.

Instead of presenting it like an episode of the show, the “Friends” reunion is more like a documentary on the show where you get sense of the real-life friendships between the actors. The show had tons of clips along with great, and often revealing, behind-the-scenes and “making of” stories from the cast, creators and crew — some are new stories never before revealed before.

It’s a warm nostalgic look-back as the cast tell their stories, table-read scripts of some of their famous moments, but mostly, just really seem to enjoy being back together again.

There are cameos from some familiar supporting cast members that were fun to see. And some superstar celebrity cameos that didn’t really add much. One of the best moments of the show was a montage of people from all over the world talking about the impact the show had on them. It helps you better understand why this show touched people of all ages, everywhere.

Some people on social media were complaining about connection issues overnight on HBO Max.

