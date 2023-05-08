Longtime rock band Sum 41 announced Monday they are disbanding following the release of their upcoming album and subsequent final tour.

Founded in 1996 in Ajax, Ontario — Sum 41 achieved commercial success with their debut album, “All Killer No Filler” in 2001. They’ve released a total of seven albums with a final album “Heaven :x: Hell” due out. No release date for the LP has been announced yet.

The band said they are continuing their current tour dates and a final tour “to celebrate” the latest album will also take place.

“Being in Sum 41 since 1996 brought us some of the best moments of our lives. We are forever grateful to our fans both old and new, who have supported us in every way. It is hard to articulate the love and respect we have for all of you and we wanted you to hear this from us first,” part of their statement reads.