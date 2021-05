CHICAGO — WGN News would like to give our condolences to the family of a legendary Chicagoan.

Aniello “Red” Fontano, who opened his little grocery store at the corner of Polk and Carpenter in Little Italy with his wife back in 1963, died Sunday.

The store became legendary for students at the University of Illinois at Chicago, where’d they’d make authentic Italian submarine sandwiches.

Fontano franchised his success all over the city and suburbs.

He was 92-years-old.