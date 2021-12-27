One of the most popular streaming series in America right now is the Western, “Yellowstone” starring Kevin Costner.
Hoping to ride the popularity of the Paramount+ series, its prequel “1883” was launched this past week.
Sam Elliott and real-life husband and wife, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, are in the ensemble cast.
In a zoom chat with WGN’s Dean Richards, Hill talked about the realism that “1883” delivers.
Faith Hill on the realism and challenges of filming ‘1883’
