CHICAGO — Considered to be one of the queens of R&B, Erykah Badu will be stopping in the “Windy City” this summer.

Erykah Badu will be performing at the United Center in Chicago as part of her “Unfollow Me Tour” on Saturday, July 1.

Badu won four Grammy’s for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance for the 1996 hit “On & On,” and Best R&B Album for her 1997 debut album “Baduizm.” She also won Best Rap Performance by a duo or group for her 1999 feature on The Roots’ “You Got Me,” and Best R&B Song in 2002 for “Love Of My Life (An Ode To Hip Hop).”

The 19-time Grammy Award nominated artist was last in Chicago for the Pitchfork Music Festival in 2021.

Yasiin Bey, the artist formerly known as Mos Def, will also be apart of the “Unfollow Me Tour.”

The event will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 1.

