Emmy winner Jeremy Strong on how the city of Chicago helped him bring film to life

Jeremy Strong is one of the stars of the new movie “The Trial of the Chicago 7″ and he also recently won an Emmy award.



You may know him as Kendall Roy from the TV series, “Succession” but he now plays the famous 1968 Democratic Convention protest leader Jerry Rubin, who faced conspiracy charges back in the day.



When WGN’s Dean Richards talked with Strong, he said that they shot part of the film exactly where the protests took place over 50 years ago.



“The Trial of the Chicago 7” is in select theaters now. It debuts on Netflix on Friday.